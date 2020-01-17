Roman Reigns and Robert Roode meet

A WWE Realiza esta sexta-feira mais uma edição do SmackDown no canal FOX.
The game between Roman Reigns and Robert Roode is over. O “Big Dog” vai procurar vingar-se do ataque do “Glorious” in the Semana Passada, with King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and The Usos.
O WWE SmackDown comes from 01h to Portugal or 22h to Brazil, respected nos canais Sport TV 5 and FOX Sports 2.
A WWE contribution will be created, which will be used for the following promoters:
– Roman Reigns and Robert Roode at the match at several tables;
– John Morrison regresses against Big E among others;
– Kane vai regressar including SmackDown!
– Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks in a one-on-one match;
No show for this product:
– How about Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt?
– Lacey Evans confirms the next candidacy for the SmackDown Women’s Championship?
– Quando é que irá Braun Strowman lutar pelo WWE Intercontinental Championship?
– Irá mais alguma Superstar made a complete list of Royal Rumble matches?
Que expectativas tens para este WWE SmackDown?