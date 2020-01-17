Roman Reigns and Robert Roode meet

A WWE Realiza esta sexta-feira mais uma edição do SmackDown no canal FOX.

The game between Roman Reigns and Robert Roode is over. O “Big Dog” vai procurar vingar-se do ataque do “Glorious” in the Semana Passada, with King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and The Usos.

O WWE SmackDown comes from 01h to Portugal or 22h to Brazil, respected nos canais Sport TV 5 and FOX Sports 2.

A WWE contribution will be created, which will be used for the following promoters:

– Roman Reigns and Robert Roode at the match at several tables;

– John Morrison regresses against Big E among others;

– Kane vai regressar including SmackDown!

– Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks in a one-on-one match;

No show for this product:

– How about Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt?

– Lacey Evans confirms the next candidacy for the SmackDown Women’s Championship?

– Quando é que irá Braun Strowman lutar pelo WWE Intercontinental Championship?

– Irá mais alguma Superstar made a complete list of Royal Rumble matches?

Que expectativas tens para este WWE SmackDown?