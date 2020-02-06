Rolling Stones returning to North America for a 15-city tour

LOS ANGELES – The Rolling Stones return to some North American cities where they have not played for years.

The band announced on Thursday that it will kick off a section of 15 cities from its No Filter tour in San Diego on May 8. Other cities where the band will play that it has not played recently include Cleveland; St. Louis; Austin, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

The band will also perform in Minneapolis; Dallas; Detroit; Pittsburgh; Nashville, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York. The shows end on July 9 with a concert in Atlanta.

Tickets will be on sale on February 14 at 10:00 am local time. Additional details are posted on the band’s website, rollingstones.com.

The tour of the Stones through North America last year was postponed after Mick Jagger had undergone heart surgery, but the band changed those dates and triumphantly returned to the road with a show in Chicago. Another of the rearranged shows included the announcement that NASA had spotted a small rock on the surface of Mars to the band.

