Rollback Proposed for Michelle Obama's School Dining Policy - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration on Friday proposed to reset the school meal nutrition guidelines that Michelle Obama had promoted as part of her campaign to combat child obesity.

The implications, according to child nutritionists, will be less fruit and vegetables and more foods, such as pizza and chips, in the school dining program, which serves 30 million children, most of them from low-income families.

Minister of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, who announced the rule changes for Obama’s birthday, said they were necessary to provide schools with more flexibility and less waste while offering nutritious and appetizing meals.

According to the proposal, schools could reduce the amount of certain vegetables that are served for lunch, and legumes that are offered as a meat alternative could also be counted as part of the vegetable requirement. Potatoes could be served as vegetables.

The proposal would also allow schools to reduce the amount of fruit to take away for breakfast served outside the cafeteria.

Gay Anderson, president of the School Nutrition Association, said that overall nutritional standards were a success, but some requirements resulted in less program participation, higher costs, and more waste.

“USDA’s flexibility in school meals helps us meet these challenges and prepare nutritious meals that appeal to the different tastes of students,” Anderson said in a statement.

Proponents of the school lunch program attacked the changes.

“The Trump administration’s attack on children’s health continues to this day under the guise of” simplifying “school meals,” said Colin Schwartz, deputy director of legislative affairs for the Center for Science in the Public Interest, in a statement.

The proposal would give schools more flexibility in offering starters for a la carte purchases. Schwartz said this would “create a huge gap in school nutrition guidelines and pave the way for children to choose high-calorie pizza, burgers, fries, and other foods, saturated fat or sodium instead of balanced school meals. “

Geraldine Henchy, director of nutrition policy at the Food Research & Action Center, said the bottom line should be nutrition, but revising the a la carte rule would lead students to “a lot more fats, a lot more sodium, a lot get more calories. “

In particular, the proposal would reduce the amount of red and orange vegetables that would have to be offered for lunch every day.

For breakfast, the fruit portions can be reduced from one cup to half a cup.

Bobby Scott, a Virginia Democrat and chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee, said the proposal “threatens the progress we have made in improving nutrition in schools.”

“For many children, the food they eat at school is the only access to healthy, nutritious meals,” he said.

As a first lady, Obama campaigned for healthier school meals as part of her “Let’s Move” campaign.

The 2010 Law on Health and Hunger-Free Children sets nutritional standards for school meals. Schools must offer fruits and vegetables and whole grains, and limit calories, fat and sodium.

The proposed rule is the Trump administration’s second step in reducing the school feeding program’s nutritional standards. According to a regulation from 2018, the administration reduced all the grain that had to be served and allowed low-fat chocolate milk. Before the rule change, only fat-free flavored milk was allowed.

Perdue announced the planned changes in San Antonio, Texas.

“Schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food wasted and that more common sense flexibility is needed to provide students with nutritious and appetizing meals,” he said.

The agency also proposed changes to the summer menu, which serves 2.6 million children.

