Rohr reveals why Victor Moses dropped the Super Eagles, identifies replacement for Ighalo

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr said Victor Moses retired from international football for football and age reasons.

Rohr said this in an interview with French radio station RIG 90.7FM.

The German also appointed Victor Osimhen to replace Odion Ighalo, who retired from the national team after the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

“We don’t have a big star anymore, because John Obi Mikel has retired, Victor Moses has also retired for family and age reasons in particular … and even our top scorer, Odion Ighalo, said his retirement after CAN 2019.

“We managed to find a scorer with Victor Osimhen and other playmakers: we have Samuel Chukweze who plays at Villarreal, the little Samuel Kalu from Bordeaux who plays very well with us – one of the best each time “He’s playing with Nigeria – so we have a very, very young and promising team, and maybe I would like to continue,” said Rohr.