The filmmaker Rohit Shetty hosts the dream of remaking the popular Hollywood franchise “Bad Boys” in Bollywood and even has his wishlist stars in mind.

The filmmaker, known for creating a universe of “desi” cops in commercial Hindi films, recently partnered with “Bad Boys For Life,” the latest in the franchise, in India.

“Boys Bad Boys” is one of my favorite franchises. The chemistry between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence (it’s amazing). In 2011, I met people at Sony Pictures Entertainment and wanted to redo the movie, but then I made my own police world, ”Rohit told IANS.

Rohit Shetty meets the “bad guys” of Bollywood and wants to make a Bollywood remake with them

“When Sony approached me to partner with the movie, I thought ‘let’s do it’, just because it’s something that I relate to, it’s something I’m doing. I didn’t have time, but I still did it and we took it out. “Bad Boys” is a great franchise. I also worried a little that it didn’t go wrong as a brand. It was a great responsibility and, fortunately, everything fit. “

Will the movie have a Bollywood remake? “It will be (remade) for sure. By the time I say that who should be the” Bad Boys “in Bollywood, it will go viral that” I am making a movie with them “and I will be in a mess. So, I know who the “Bad Boys”, but I don’t want to reveal it now, “said the filmmaker, known for creating Bollywood’s” police universe “” Singham “,” Simmba “and the next” Sooryavanshi. “

The third part of the franchise, Bad Boys For Life, launched in India on January 31. The police movie series began in 1995.

The film revolves around a modern and highly specialized police unit that clashes with the old school “Bad Boys” (Smith and Lawrence) when a new threat arises in Miami.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India released the movie in India.

