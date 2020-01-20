Despite an overwhelming victory against Australia, the winning moment of the match was stolen by little Samaira from Rohit Sharma. The girl, who turned one recently, was seen in the pavilion along with her father.

Collage tweeted by @ yohandons123.

The Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli is on top of the success after they won an ODI 2-1 series win over Australia at M. Chinnaswamy on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sewed a 137-race stand for the second wicket. Rohit even became the third fastest hitter to reach 9000 ODI races during his chase of 287 races.

A fan page of the duo Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh shared a glimpse of Samaira’s fun time during the match.

Subtitled, “Photo of the day #RohitSharma #INDvAUS”, the picture shows the baby girl trying to snatch a bottle of water from her father.

Another user shared several images of the father-duo daughter, where Samaira can be seen with several expressions.

The cricket player celebrated his daughter’s birthday on December 31. He shared a heartfelt note about his birthday, writing: “Happy birthday to my little Cookie Monster. His arrival has brought nothing but excitement, laughter and happiness to our lives. Here is more midnight dancing, rapping and showing you the world.”

