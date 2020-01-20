When the Indian starter and the Rohit Sharma treadmill is padded in the 22 yards, he will kill.

Sharma’s cruelty to the bat peaked during the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, where he accumulated 648 races in just 9 games with an average of 81. With his endless hunger for races, the world didn’t. 2 classified batters broke five centuries, the highest by any batter in a World Cup tournament.

Sunday night was no different when India met Australia at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where the two teams played to win the 1-1 level series. The usual happened. Captain Virat Kohli (once again) lost the pitch, but this time, Australian captain Aaron Finch decided to hit first.

Steve Smith’s masterful century led Australia to 286/9. Mohammad Shami was the choice of bowlers who frayed four wickets in their 10 overs, while Ravindra Jadeja uprooted two.

After losing KL Rahul at the beginning of the race, Sharma and Kohli stayed in the middle. The duo established an association of 137 races for the second wicket, which gives Australia no impetus to recover in the game. Shreyas Iyer took a practical blow towards the end making Australian pacemakers look normal.

India chased 287 and won the game along with the series with 15 extra balls. Sharma finished with another ton, his 29, scoring 119 in 128 deliveries. Kohli, on the other hand, fell 11 runs below his 44th ODI hundred.

Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match for his solid ton and cricket statistics, and online experts quickly informed fans about the various records that the first Indian game had broken Sunday night.

The official ICC Twitter account made a perfect setback showing Sharma’s illustrious trip since 2013.

ICC stated that Sharma had played 136 ODI since his tweet and accumulated 7050 runs at an average of almost 60.

Setback to when Rohit Sharma became a regular starter for India 🏏Before this tweet: 88 ODI, 2065 runs, average 30.82 After this tweet: 136 ODI, 7050 runs, average 59.74 # INDvAUS | @ ImRo45 https://t.co/9QUj5o0U1B

– ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2020

Other interesting statistics were presented by cricket statistician Mazher Arshad.

Sachin Tendulkar (49), Virat Kohli (43) and Rohit Sharma (29) have 121 centuries in ODI among them. That is 41 percent of all the centuries in India! #IndvAus

– Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 19, 2020

Sharma has now scored 2,208 runs against Australia in 40 innings in an average of just over 62.

What an excellent record against The Mighty Aus 🔥 # INDvAUS #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/sbL3rCq1na

– `(@ RollsRoyce45_) January 19, 2020

It has hit 8 centuries since January 2019. Unstoppable.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI record since January 2019: 🔹 31 🔹 coincides with 1643 ➜ races➜ 58.67 ➜ average EIGHT centuries SC # INDvAUS SCORECARD: https://t.co/KpYQeic8ys pic.twitter.com/OywiUT4EHe

– ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2020

By the way, 119 against Australia on Sunday also proved to be its lowest century in the country of origin, which means that its other tons on Indian soil were more than 125.

Here is a quick summary:



141 * Vs Australia in Jaipur, 2013

209 Vs Australia in Bangalore, 2013

264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata, 2014

150 Vs South Africa in Kanpur, 2015

125 Vs Australia in Nagpur, 2017

147 Vs New Zealand in Kanpur, 2017

208 * against Sri Lanka in Mohali, 2017

152 * Vs West Indies in Guwahati, 2018

162 Vs West Indies in Mumbai, 2018

159 Vs West Indies in Visakhapatnam, 2019

This was Rohit Sharma’s lowest score after Century in ODIs in India. His scores after Century in ODIs in India have been 125+ except today – 141 *, 209,264,150,125,147,208 *, 152 *, 162,159, 119

– `(@ RollsRoyce45_) January 19, 2020

Some more interesting curiosities about the continued heroic batting of Sharma.

Most of the hundreds of ODI: 49 – Sachin Tendulkar43 – Virat Kohli30 – Ricky Ponting29 – Rohit Sharma In the last 4 years, Rohit Sharma has scored 19 tons! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/mxaxTxG2Sf

– Come on! Cricket (@ComeOnCricket) January 19, 2020

Most of the six against Australia in international cricket: -99 – ROHIT SHARMA62 – Eoin Morgan61 – Brendon McCullum60 – Sachin Tendulkar60 – MS Dhoni Solo 1 less than 100. India’s next match against Australia is in October-January 2020 ( or it can be in T20 WC knock-outs). # INDvAUS

– Kausthub (@ Kaustats1) January 19, 2020

Fastest for 9K races in ODI (tickets): – Virat Kohli – 194 Ab De Villiers – 205Rohit Sharma – 217 * From being the third slowest Indian to score 2k races in ODI in 82 entries to be the third fastest in the world in reach this milestone! HITMAN -The Beast🔥💉 # RohitSharma # INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/mHtfsjZlCk

– `(@ RollsRoyce45_) January 19, 2020

On Sunday 119 against Australia he also placed Sharma in a unique club.

1st INDIAN to hit a century in this decade and year ROHIT SHARMA 😎🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wstv2NmiJA

– Naive (@ ImVin45) January 19, 2020

Rohit Sharma has scored 9115 races in 224 ODI games with 29 centuries and 43 years.

