Indian star hitter Rohit Sharma is in the shape of his life, but his presence on social networks and his online jokes are as good as he seems.

Indie leggie Yuzevndra Chahal, who recently caught the attention of cricket fans in the country, not with her bowling alley but with a shirtless photo of him “flaunting” his tattoos on his chest and arm that went viral on social networks.

While there was nothing particularly significant in his ink, Chahal’s tattooed body reminded some WWE fans of actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as the former wrestling legend The Rock.

A collage of the unsuspecting duo with hilarious subtitles was passed at the expense of Chahal.

RTs in a tweet I like in a tweet pic.twitter.com/AOuD4jfY56

– डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) January 17, 2020

So much so that the Indian starter and Chahal’s teammate, Rohit Sharma, seized the meme. “The best picture I saw today. India wins the series but someone else makes the headlines. Bravo!” Sharma captioned the viral meme.

The best photo I saw today. India wins the series but someone else makes the headlines. Bravo!! @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/dN0RXh05q9

– Rohit Sharma (@ ImRo45) January 20, 2020

Taking the cheerful tone calmly, Chahal was more than happy to share the painting with The Rock.

The rock 😜😂💪 https://t.co/F1aPLj0pUs

– Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 20, 2020

Of course, this is not the first time Chahal is in a storm of memes. During an India-Sri Lanka contest at the beginning of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, Chahal attracted attention even when he had not taken a place in the XI.

Friends: do you want to go out today? Me: no, I’m very busy with work * me at home * pic.twitter.com/gWu8kmqFcp

– Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 6, 2019

Me, after washing two clothes pic.twitter.com/0ggq3m7mLO

– desi mojito (@desimojito) July 6, 2019

Swag dekh rahe ho? pic.twitter.com/yAaiWKg9uu

– Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) July 6, 2019

Returning to Sharma’s tweet, India dominated in the decisive ODI series match against Australia at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where the treadmill broke another ton in the successful chase. Captain Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer provided valuable support while India won the 2-1 series.

