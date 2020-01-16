Roger Mathews speaks about security images from JWoww Divorce, Claims for Domestic Violence

Roger Mathews deals with claims that he has abused ex-wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley during their four-year marriage, he admitted that he “pushed her, that I can remember three or four times in our entire relationship.”

In January last year, during the thick of their very public divorce, the “Jersey Shore” star placed images of security cameras from the home of the former couple in New Jersey, on which the truck driver Jenni threw to the ground. “Do you want to become violent?” he was heard screaming at Jenni in the clip before JWoww got up, threw something at him, and shouted back: “F – k you!” Their two children – Meilani, now 5, and Greyson, now 3 – were screaming in the background.

“The audience actually saw the worst of the worst and it got ugly for a long time,” Roger admitted to friend and UFC hunter Frankie Edgar in a podcast that was broadcast earlier this week.

“The night that all of that happened, and I went home and my life fell apart … December 14th I went home at midnight. Had a few Johnnie Walkers like I have now. This shit shouldn’t be damned ! “Mathews explained. “Went home, and again, I don’t want to go into detail, because if I go into detail and Jenni listens to this, what she’s likely to do, then it becomes a he-said-she-said, and you kind of jump back in that hornet’s nest, and she’s going to shoot back shots. “

“No one wants to look like the bad guy,” he added. “People want to look like the right guy. People want to look like, I don’t want to say the victim, but that’s what happens when you hit heads and ugliness comes out in a relationship.”

Roger admitted that their two children ‘have seen some ugliness in our relationship, and it is the character traits in Jenni and I that caused that. Neither of us ticks and gives in very easily. You both want to win – even if that’s the wrong word – if you have a fight or a test of the will, if you want. And despite what was put down or people wanted to think … there was really no violence in our relationship, despite what many people might think. ”

“Every time you have someone else in your hands other than what you do in the ring, it’s wrong. And I would never defend it, and I was certainly guilty of pushing Jenni, but that was a video that came from years ago that was saved and sort of – and again, this is what I don’t want to do – but it wasn’t a one-sided street, “he claimed.

“I mean, I think maybe someday she and I could have a conversation and say,” Listen, we could both have done things much better. ” But it wasn’t a violent household. I wouldn’t call it that, “he continued.

“It was only that what was brought out – in my opinion – A. edited in a way that didn’t make me look very good, and B. was the absolute worst moments of my entire life and the worst moments of her entire life “And the security system captured it from years ago,” he continued to claim. “It was not even … I don’t think anything of it would have come out or would have been said or marked if the emotions had clearly not run so high.”

“But you don’t know the whole story. You have no idea. You saw a very emotionally charged woman work very hard … Jenni is good, man. She is good at what she does. If you are at war with Jenni, stop the f – k because she is good at war, “Mathews said of his ex.” And to a certain extent I am responsible for choosing a fight with her. She came to me with … F, k, I shot a few laps over the fence and she dropped a f – king atomic bomb in the middle of my house! That’s how it felt. “

Roger further said that he felt that Jenni was using her “huge platform” to damage his reputation, and said, “she used that platform for much leverage in the public opinion court. And I’m sure Jenni was sitting here, she would say, “You did it too.” “

“And for the record, I was never arrested or anything,” he added to that ill-fated December 14 night. “Police charges have never been filed with anything criminal. None of them ever ended up somewhere … I worked hard to become a better person and to work more on the things I do before I do them.”

“I was so emotionally distraught. I lost more than 20 pounds, probably almost 25 pounds. I was so stressed and couldn’t eat. It wasn’t because I thought,” Oh, my God, my relationship is over and I’m divorced and how do i deal and how will i earn it back? “I was good when I knew that I was doing everything I could to save it. I thought I was doing everything I could to save it without begging that I would never beg. Asked to go to counseling and all those things, and she still wanted to divorce, which is her right. I don’t knock Jenni before. People fall in love. I thought it was good and accepted it, and I could have survived that. “

“It was only when she used her platform to literally make me f – King Jeffrey Dahmer for the world, and I was this horrible, insulting, nine – year – old monster. That, again, if you compare that with actual logistics and statistics and no Arrests, the police were never at our house, never a bruise on her. It is not really true, but she did what she did well because she was crazy, “he claimed from his former husband.

“There are many misconceptions and misunderstandings there that I beat Jenni,” he said. “I’ve never hit Jenni in my life. I’ve pushed her, I can remember, three or four times in our entire relationship. Totally wrong. We should have sought help, should have done it.”

TooFab has contacted Farley representatives to comment on Mathews’ claims.

Mathews said he currently counsels weekly and that he and Farley are now in a “really good place.” Really good, really good. Perhaps we were always destined to be friends. We are in a good place, we are co-parenting is very good, we are friends. We just spoke today. We text back and forth, not on some sort of reconciliation, not like we ever get back together. That will not happen. Civilian way for our children, and that is really the best you can hope for. “

He also spoke about his ex-wife’s current relationship with Zack Clayton Carpinello, who recently turned 25 and said he only had positive and respectful experiences with the professional wrestler. Roger also said that he has no reason to believe that Zack has been anything but great with their children.

“It’s crazy to think – and I don’t mean this disrespectfully, I’m not talking about Shack, I have no reason to – legitimately, he could be my child,” Mathews commented. “Legitically. I am old enough! I am 44. I think he is 23 or 24. I could have been 20. He could be my child.”

