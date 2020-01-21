Roddy Ricch, Meek Mill and YG will play a tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the Grammys

This year’s Grammys will take place on Sunday January 26 and pay tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. The rapper was slaughtered last year and is posthumously nominated for a number of Grammys, including the best rap song for “Racks In The Middle” and the best rap / vocals performance for “Higher”.

Going on stage to honor Nipsey will be a number of his former collaborators, including Roddy Ricch, whom Nipsey has mentored, as well as his peers John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, YG and Kirk Franklin.

“Activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle has had a lasting impact not only on his community, but also on culture as a whole,” said Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of the Grammys, in a statement. “There is no denying the influence he has had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring this great group of artists together to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It will certainly be a memorable performance. ”

Other artists confirmed for this year’s Grammys include Billie Eilish, Tyler, The Creator, Rosalía and Lizzo.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. On May 9, a grand jury indicted Eric Holder, 29, for murder, attempted murder and other crimes. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.