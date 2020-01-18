Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein approved texting of FBI official Peter Strzok with FBI Attorney Lisa Page to protect the FBI and because Congress deserved to see them, he said. -He wrote in a court file Friday evening.

The admission, according to the Department of Justice, shows that the two FBI officials, who had texted their dislike of Donald Trump, were not illegally repressed by the department for criticizing the president.

“If I had believed that disclosure was prohibited by the Privacy Act, I would have ordered departmental employees not to disclose,” Rosenstein wrote in an affidavit. “The disclosure would obviously affect public confidence in the FBI, but providing the most egregious messages in one package would avoid the added harm of prolonged selective disclosure and minimize the Department’s appearance of concealing information embarrassing to the FBI.”

The case was filed as part of the Department of Justice defense after Strzok, a former FBI deputy deputy director, sued the Department of Justice and the FBI for unfair dismissal and for violation of privacy and guarantees of due process.

Strzok and Page strongly criticized the Department’s publication of text messages, which the Trump administration first showed to members of the media in December 2017.

Regardless of Strzok’s trial, Page sued the DOJ and the FBI for invading his privacy by disclosing the texts to the media. Both trials are in their early stages before the federal court in Washington.

Saturday, Page tweeted, “All I can say is this: I can’t wait for Rod’s testimony,” in response to Rosenstein’s affidavit.

Rosenstein said he and special advocate Robert Mueller learned in the summer of 2017 that Strzok and Page had sent partisan texts that appeared to violate ministry policy.

Rosenstein authorized the Justice Department’s legislative affairs office to hand them over to Congress, and the public affairs department sought to release them to the media, he wrote.

Rosenstein wrote in the affidavit that he asked if the texts were private after Congress asked to see them. He said he “understood” that this was not the case because they were being sent to government phones and “were so inappropriate and closely related to their work at the FBI that they raised concerns about the political prejudices influencing official functions “.

“There was a legitimate interest in overseeing Congress,” he added to the sworn court file.

The Ministry of Justice also noted that it had shared the texts at the end of November, just before publication, “to defense lawyers as potentially exculpatory information” in the file of the special counsel against the former adviser to the national security Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to Strzok and another agent in an interview with the White House.

For months, Trump blamed Strzok and Page for being politically motivated against him during their work on the main investigations of Hillary Clinton and the Trump campaign in 2016. He regularly attacked them publicly.

Independent Justice Department investigation found text messages “threw a cloud” over FBI work, says investigative report into former secretary of state’s use of private messaging server . But the Inspector General of Justice also found that the opening of the investigation into the Trump campaign in 2016 was in accordance with ministerial policy and was not influenced by political animosity.

Rosenstein left his No. 2 position at the Department of Justice this spring. He is now a lawyer in private practice in Washington.