Rockstar loses its Rockstar GTA Game Producer

The creative force behind Grand Theft Auto video games, Dan Houser, will leave the Rockstar Games company he co-founded next month, according to the parent company.

Houser produced and helped write GTA games, one of the most lucrative video game titles of all time, and was a success with the Rockstar Games studio that he built with his brother.

GTA 6 is expected to be released later this year when the next generation game consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, will be released.

“After a lengthy hiatus beginning in spring 2019, Dan Houser, vice president, creative at Rockstar Games, will leave the company,” Take Two told the U.S. market regulators at the end of Tuesday.

Houser’s last working day was said to be March 11 in the studio, also known for the game Red Dead Redemption.

After the release of Rockstar Games’ last title, Houser was controversial when he talked about working conditions in the studio and across the video game publishing industry, saying that certain developers worked up to 100 hours a week to meet the release date.

Take Two lost 3.6 percent at noon, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.24 percent overall.

