Rockman Live 2020 rock concert online for 2 hours

The Rockman Live 2020 concert in Osaka, Japan went smoothly. It was streamable on the Japanese Niconico platform with a premium subscription, but there are no plans to archive the concert for the future. Fortunately, the Mega Man fansite Rockman Corner released the whole thing on YouTube. If you’d rather listen to a particular song, it has also been divided into a YouTube playlist. There’s even an MP3 album that you can download for the Rockman Live 2020 concert. When you start listening, you’ll find that the concert is filled with Mega Man 2 and Mega Man Battle Network songs, with a bit of Mega Man Zero and ZX thrown in for good PR performance.

At least make sure you hear the Mega Epic Mega Man 2 Wily Level 1 music.

The huge presence of Mega Man Battle Network at Rockman Live 2020 and the appearance of MegaMan.EXE as a Mii Fighter costume in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate could serve as evidence that Capcom is using the seeds to revive the franchise. This would make sense when you consider that a Battle Network mobile game is in the works, according to Protodude from Rockman Corner.

This is of course idle speculation. It could be that Capcom and the directors really wanted these special pieces to be in concert! Let us know what you think of this rocking good time.

