RockLove present The Child - Fantha Tracks

RockLove have announced the latest addition to their Star Wars collection, The Child from The Mandalorian.

This new addition is a solid sterling silver necklace with The Child in a pose that is recognizable to anyone who has seen the series.

RockLove CEO Allison Cimino told starwars.com

She barely managed to go through the credits for the first chapter of the new Disney + live-action series before sending an email to Lucasfilm asking “whether we could work on this adorable new character.”

The chain can be pre-ordered now and will surely sell out quickly. RockLove jewelry is a fan favorite as the attention to detail is fantastic and each pendant is hand made to achieve a unique touch.

Allison Cimino explained the process

This is an extremely challenging project – it is constantly being optimized and trying to create a perfect sculpture that celebrates the love of the whole year for the child, ”says Cimino. “We focused particularly on the smallest details, from its small button nose to every fingernail and toenail. His mouth is turned down, but we didn’t want him to look sad or stern. “

The biggest challenge was to grasp the details in the eyes. “The hardest thing was the shape of the eyes and brows, which express fragility, concern and curiosity,” says Cimino. “We had to further optimize the eyes and forehead wrinkles to get it right. Students were given hand-painted black gloss varnish to make the child look content … as if eagerly reaching for Mando’s silver ball.” Need and antiquity each by hand means that no two followers are alike.

Go to Rocklove now and you can also be a clan of two …