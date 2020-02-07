Rockets’ Daryl Morey: “The Lakers are the favorites, but we can beat them”

Photo: slamonline.com

According to Daryl Morey, General Manager of Houston Rockets, the LA Lakers are the favorites, but Houston can beat them.

As USA Today reports: “When predicting the next NBA champion, Morey argued that the Los Angeles Lakers” deserve to be called a favorite. “Morey said:” We feel very comfortable if we can beat the Lakers. “

The Rockets defeated the Lakers at Staples Center on Thursday (111-121) despite playing without a starter center. At the same time, no player on the Houston grid was larger than 6-6 in the game.

Questions and answers with Rockets GM Daryl Morey about doing business with Capela-Covington, giving up the size for another shooter / wingback and how his team fits into the mix. Morey “We feel very comfortable if we can beat the Lakers” And Morey said that before last night’s win https://t.co/jhx4HPJ7Sk

– Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 7, 2020