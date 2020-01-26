Rocket attack on restaurant at US Embassy in Baghdad - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 26, 2020

January 26, 2020

(CNN) – A missile hit a restaurant on the site of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Sunday, a U.S. official told CNN.

The official said early on that there were reports of minor damage.

Neither the Pentagon nor the State Department has released reports of violations and has not returned requests from CNN for comments on the incident.

MP Michael McCaul, the leading Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a tweet on Sunday that he was “closely monitoring reports of a missile attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.”

“Violence against our diplomatic institutions is simply unacceptable. We have to ensure the security of American diplomats, troops and other Americans in Iraq. “

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi condemned the attack, saying that Iraqi forces had been instructed to “use, search, and investigate such attacks to prevent recurrence and to arrest those who fired these missiles.” they can be punished. “

The Prime Minister said the Iraqi government was “committed to protecting all diplomatic missions and taking all necessary measures to achieve this.”

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.