Rocker Ozzy Osbourne Announces Parkinson's Diagnosis | news

NEW YORK (AP) – Rocker Ozzy Osbourne diagnosed him with Parkinson’s disease, a disorder of the nervous system that affects movement.

The 71-year-old Grammy winner and former singer of the metal band Black Sabbath said in an interview on “Good Morning America” ​​that aired on Tuesday that the diagnosis was made after a fall last year.

Osbourne had to cancel tour dates last year due to health issues. Osbourne said he really wanted to get well and come back because he missed his fans.

His wife Sharon Osbourne told the GMA that the diagnosis was “not a death sentence,” but he had good days and bad days.

Osbourne and his family, including his children and wife, were the stars of their own reality show called “The Osbournes”.

