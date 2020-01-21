Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was sadly missed by his father’s death last week.

For those who have not seen, Samoa’s legendary professional wrestler Rocky “Soulman” Johnson died suddenly on Wednesday. A few days later, her son shared a lengthy, earnest post with Instagram lamenting the fact that he never had a chance to say goodbye:

“Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you cross the other line.

But you got away from me very fast without warning.

Gone in an instant and never came back.

I’m sick. “

On Monday, Jumanji: The Next Level star returned to social media with an eight-minute video in which he spoke at length about his father.

He began by responding to how quickly Rocky passed:

“As you know, my old man disappeared a few days ago. I lost him that way, didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to him. I’ll give anything today to give him a big hug and a big hug. kiss before he crosses over and just say thank you and I love you and respect you. I never had the opportunity to say that, but this is life as many of you know. “

He also touched on the complicated relationship he and his father had:

“There’s a unique father-son bond and it’s a testosterone-driven bond that can’t be changed. So there’s so much about my old man and all his complexity that only he can understand.

Dwayne finally broke the health issue with the unexpected robbery of 75-year-olds from around the world:

“He wasn’t doing well. He was battling a cold and an infection and on Tuesday he had what was called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a clot in the leg. It was a large ‘ole blood clot that had broken off, his body, and it went to his lungs, his lungs were swollen and he died very fast from a massive heart attack … He went fast, he left quickly. That was my old man. He was always fast. to my great relief because it didn’t last long … She has been in so much pain for so long. “

Check out the full moving moment shared by The Rock with fans (below):

After a while, Dwayne shared another personal note: he wrote his father’s eulogy, and this seems to be a consequence:

This is fun”? Wow, that’s really good. So he is happy to use the moment to celebrate his father’s life.

Our hearts go out to the entire Johnson family.

