Robot Love: Indian users expressed their love to Amazon Alexa Every One Minute in 2019

Amazon’s Alexa speakers are currently one of the most popular smart home products in India. With the ability of AI assistants to answer user questions and cough up rather quirky answers, it is no surprise that they are often subjected to a ridiculously wide variety of questions. By the way, 2019 never exceeded the frequency of Indian users expressing their love to the digital assistant of the AI ​​- every minute, to be precise. A recent report from Amazon revealed that Indian users said “Alexa, I love you” every minute and even went a step further by asking “Alexa, will you marry me?” every two minutes, up to and including 2019.

The only targeted question that crossed this achievement was the apparent concern that Indian users expressed about Alexa health. According to the report, Indians asked “Alexa, how are you?” eight times per minute, while the Hindi equivalent of “Alexa, kaisi ho?” was asked three times per minute. The revelations are certainly quite interesting, but do not necessarily provide a data point from which a direct conclusion can be drawn about the usefulness of Alexa. A more useful information point, in this note, is that Alexa is used for music – the Indian user base of Alexa made at least 1,000 song requests until 2019, with Hanuman Chalisa (played four times per minute), Baby Shark and Lamberghini being the most requested numbers.

The report also reveals that Alexa apparently helped at least 1,000 users cook every day of the year, and every minute also told a Hindi story to its users. It was also asked to answer 50 factual questions every day, demonstrating the utilitarian side of using his search and result references. Strangely enough, the report also states that the Indians have asked Alexa more than 10 times per minute to reproduce animal sounds – to say the least a very specific (and rather funny) data point.

The most searched searches of 2019 for Amazon’s Alexa reveal rather interesting insights for the digital assistant, showing that their use is often seen as an entertainment device. This is somewhat expected because smart home networks are still on the rise in India, and as a result, Alexa’s greatest utility lies in helping with tasks such as podcast readout, streaming recipes and as seen in the results above, playing songs and respond to the million marriage applications it received during the year.

