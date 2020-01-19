Roberto Alvim: Brazil's culture minister dismissed the speech echoed by Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels

Brazil’s culture secretary was fired after using language echoed by Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

Roberto Alvim aroused the anger of Jewish organizations, legislators, political parties and artists this week for his comments in a video on Thursday to launch an artistic initiative focused on nationalism and religion.

“The Brazilian art of the next decade will be heroic and national,” Alvim said in the video.

“It will produce a great capacity for emotional participation and will be equally imperative, since it will be deeply committed to the urgent aspirations of our people, or it will be nothing.”

Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda minister, said in a speech in 1933: “The German art of the next decade will be heroic, it will be very romantic, it will be real and completely free of sentimentality, it will be national with great pathos.” and committed, or it won’t be anything. “

The similarities between the two speeches were identified by the Brazilian media, which caused a public reaction against Alvim.

Although Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s far-right president, has often been defiant against criticism, the culture secretary was removed from office Friday.

Bolsonaro said the minister had made an “unfortunate statement” and that his position was now “unsustainable.”

“I reiterate our repudiation of totalitarian and genocidal ideologies, such as Nazism and communism, as well as any type of allusion to them,” the president added in a statement.

Bolsonaro has previously been criticized by human rights groups for celebrating the torturers and murderers of the Brazilian military dictatorship of 1964-85.

Bolsonaro had announced an artistic initiative of $ 4.9 million (£ 3.8 million) for the Alvim department to promote the production of literature, theater, opera, music and other arts, despite the fact that his government does not have much money.

Alvim, a theater director who has only held the position of culture since November, said the similarities between the two speeches were simply a “rhetorical coincidence.”

He disallowed Nazism and said he removed the video from his speech “regarding all citizens who were offended by its content.”

Before his dismissal, Davi Alcolumbre, the first Jewish president of the Brazilian Senate, described the video as “surprisingly inspired by Nazism.”

In the video, Alvim is sitting under a framed image of Bolsonaro, with music by Richard Wagner, a composer sometimes associated with Nazism and German nationalism, which plays lightly in the background.

He admitted in a radio interview that he chose music himself, but insisted that he chose the composer’s work because it arose from his Christian faith.

Regina Duarte, a popular Brazilian actress known for her soap opera career, told local media she was invited to replace Alvim, but has not yet decided if she accepts the role.

Bolsonaro’s campaign to change Brazilian culture has extended beyond the arts to include topics such as the content of school textbooks and teenage pregnancy.

The government has made education, especially in early childhood, one of the top priorities, and Bolsonaro and his education minister announced a “cleanup” to remove “dirt” from children’s textbooks in January.

