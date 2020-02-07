Robert Pattinson labeled as the most beautiful man, Internet users disagree

Science can be interesting, but also very strange and sometimes confusing. However, people tend to believe in it much more than anything else, and that is completely normal. This time, science seems to have gone a step further and named who ranks as the most beautiful man in the world. According to Daily Mail, it has now been revealed that Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man in the world, science says. But Twitter seems to be divided on the theme of its perfection.

One user said: “Robert Pattinson is not even the most beautiful actor man of the white man.”

– Indigo child. (@Eniiola_) February 7, 2020

Another wrote: “And then, in addition to everything, there is Robert Pattinson, this side is the most attractive person and receives 82% attractive to his lips according to” science. “Internet makes me angry every day.”

– Zintle Tolom (@ZintleSinazo) February 7, 2020

One added: “Is Robert Pattinson the most handsome man in the world? The whole world? The ten main “handsome” men were all white because obviously the rest of the type of men are clearly non-existent and do not count. Apparently it is science.

– (@ anooosher) February 7, 2020

Another shared: “Again. It’s almost as if science had never seen it. Robert Pattinson looks disgusting.

– mimsy (@mimskaty) February 7, 2020

One commented: “I am very aware of the golden ratio and I was going to ignore this” science says that Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man in the world “until I saw this collapse. People are really testing me this Month of Black History.”

– @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) February 7, 2020

Another tweeted: “Pat Robert Pattinson is the most popular according to Science,” they definitely only measured 5-6 faces of famous white men and according to their invented criteria, he is the one with the highest numbers, right? “

– (idk, some gender neutral) (@BeadSpiller) February 6, 2020

One wrote: “Then, according to” science, “Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man. I beg you to differ: Theo James.

– Tina F. (@ teenie36214) February 4, 2020

While the Batman star topped the list, there were also others that were measured using the same formula. Another DC star, Henry Cavill, who played SuperMan, reached 91.64% perfection, followed by Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt with 91.08% and 90.51%, respectively. George Clooney got 89.91%, while Hugh Jackman fell a little short with 89.64%. Others on the list also included football legend David Beckham with 88.96%, Idris Elba with 88.01%, Kanye West with 87.94% and Ryan Gosling with 87.48%, which is very surprising since the star of The Notebook is considered a Heartbreaker for many.

