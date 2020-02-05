Robert Pattinson is not “the most beautiful man in the world”

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

It’s not just a comforting bride to tell ugly children. It is an undeniable fact of our reality. Everyone’s experience of the world is purely subjective – it is determined by personal history and unique brain chemistry – which makes it so absurd when the Daily Mail declares Robert Pattinson the “most beautiful man in the world”. We cannot share an identical response to a stimulus, which means that we will never achieve an objective level of basic experiential quality, such as Whoever they chose would have been controversial – except, of course, the correct answer: Jason Momoa.

How does the Daily Mail come to its conclusions? Have you conducted a survey around the world and sent photographers to every rural market in Zimbabwe and through the favelas of São Paulo? Have you spent your entire decade budget putting together pictures of the men of the world, or don’t you consider the plebeians outside of their television screens and magazine pages to be really human? Aren’t we men for her? Obviously we are not, because if they had cleaned our planet’s bus stops and the remote tribes of Papua New Guinea – seen each and every one of us – they would have noticed that there is no jaw as perfectly shaped as Jason Momoa’s, no eyebrows that arch with so much intrigue and fascination.

In fact, the Daily Mail was based on the consultation of cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, who created a system for the mathematical definition of perfect beauty. The system is based on the irrational number phi (1.618339…) and the ancient Greek concept of the golden ratio – also known as “divine proportion” – which has undoubtedly been given different meanings. Dr.’s system De Silva measures every facial feature of a person and how the features behave in relation to each other. Last year he declared Bella Hadid the most beautiful woman in the world with his method. No doubt a lot of effort has been put into consolidating data about what people find attractive and adapting it to a theory of phi. It is actually an undertaking that is for someone in the field of Dr. De Silva makes a lot of sense despite the limitations of the codification of subjectivity and the real reality of Jason Momoa.

That said, there are some obvious shortcomings in taking these measurements – only with 2D images instead of a 3D scan – and it seems somewhat strange that “the most beautiful man in the world” is only about 92% of Dr De Silva’s platonic ideal of a male face. But what is far more worrying – and possibly a reason to withdraw your medical license? – is the fact that Dr. your soul every time Jason Momoa smiles.

To be fair, the star of The Lighthouse and the Twilight series is technically a decent looking human man – just like Henry Cavill, Bradley Cooper and the other men who, according to Dr. De Silva’s system ranked high. Pattinson has a solid bone structure and a wild hair mane that always looks a bit dirty but kind of funny. If we want to be as generous as possible, it would be appropriate to say that he’s a kind of pasty, British low-T Jason Momoa. But could he pick me up and hold him in his arms like a real superhero – a Polynesian demigod – and carry me away from all the pain of the world while I hold on to his beard and run a finger over the bold scar over his eye? ? No. He’s not a shaped 6’4 “tower with benevolent muscles. He’s a poor 6’1” – basically a 9th grade basketball player and just as moody.

Simply put, beauty is completely subjective and impossible to quantify, and so is the Daily Mail and Dr. De Silva spread blatant lies and commit the annihilation of Jason Momoa. Called off.