Robert Downey Jr. to the other Avengers hero he would have liked to play

Former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. revealed which Avengers character he would like to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Robert Downey Jr. is often regarded as one of the best actors of his generation. In addition to Iron Man, the actor also played Sherlock Holmes and Charlie Chaplin in his productive career. With so many superhero films coming out, many actors return the genre to play different characters. The most recent example of this is The Dark Knight trilogy star Christian Bale, who is talking for Thor: Love and Thunder.

While promoting Dolittle, Robert Downey did Jr. an interview with BBC Radio 1 where he was asked questions to children. One was which superhero he would have liked to play if he hadn’t played Iron Man. The answer from Robert Downey Jr. may surprise you:

“I can’t imagine a red-blooded American boy who didn’t grow up as a Spider-Man. Now that I look back on it – also because I’m such a fan of Jeremy Renner and he made it so cool, especially when he was Ronin (in Endgame) ) – I would say Hawkeye would be my go-to. “

You can do the entire interview with Robert Downey Jr. view below!

Do you think Robert Downey Jr. will ever shine in another superhero movie? If so, who would you like to see him play? Lex Luthor? Sound out in the comments below!

Here is the synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

The serious state of affairs initiated by Thanos, who has destroyed half of the universe and broke the Avengers, forces the remaining Avengers to take a final position in Marvel Studios’ big conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers : Endgame “.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Source: BBC Radio 1

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of the iconic Batman vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite? Leave your comment below!

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.