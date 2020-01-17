Robert Downey Jr. addresses rumors about Iron Man Return In 'Black Widow'

Robert Downey Jr. spoke the rumor that Iron Man might make a kind of appearance in the Black Widow of Marvel Studios.

Although Iron Man by Robert Downey Jr. has sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, fans have wondered if this was really the end of the hero who launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite the desire of many to have Robert Downey Jr. to show his role as Iron Man again in the future, the actor has stated that he regards his time as the hero complete.

However, rumors have suggested that the Iron Man by Robert Downey Jr. could appear in the Black Widow of Marvel Studios, set before the events of Avengers: Endgame, perhaps via CGI or unused images of Captain America: Civil War. Robert Downey Jr. played an interview with Entertainment Tonight. reluctant when asked if Iron Man might return in Black Widow, but noted that anything is possible with today’s technology:

“Turn right. Super good. I mean, it would be nice if they’d let me know. A warned person counts for two. They can do anything now. This could be a deep fake interview as far as we know.”

Do you want the Iron Man by Robert Downey Jr. see in Black Widow? Let us have your expectations for the future of the Iron Man by Robert Downey Jr. below. know!

Here is the official summary for Black Widow from Marvel Studios:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller ‘Black Widow’, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the dark parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Chased by a force that will not stop anything from overthrowing her, Natasha has to deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships remained behind long before she became an Avenger.

Directed by Cate Shortland from a script written by Eric Pearson based on a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson, David Harbor, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, Olivier Richters and Rachel Weisz.

Black Widow will be released in the cinema on 1 May 2020.

Source: Entertainment tonight

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Sebastian Peris

Canadian film fanatic, political junkie, comic book nerd and enthusiastic about board games.