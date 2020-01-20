Robert DeNiro attacks Trump's 'abuse of power' in speech at SAG Awards [Video]

This year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards did not miss any winners, but one of the biggest honors of the event went to Robert de niro, best known for his roles in Taxi Driver and Raging Bull. Preface of an introduction by a fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio, DeNiro received the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award. Going on stage to deliver his speech, DeNiro received a standing ovation.

In his speech, DeNiro thanked the two unions that created the SAG Awards and helped organize them each year. “I thank SAG-AFTRA for fighting tirelessly on our behalf for work and economic gains and respect, and it is especially worth remembering those days when there is so much hostility towards unions,” said DeNiro, eliciting applause from the audience. He made the transition, using his speech to talk about politics. “Political leaders who support unions are more likely to support the Affordable Care Act, fair taxes, humane immigration regulations, a safe environment, diverse citizens, reproductive rights, reasonable arms control and fair wages and benefits. We owe them our support and we owe them our vote, ”he continued.

In a possible reference to Ricky Gervais’ viral monologue during this year’s Golden Globes, DeNiro offered an answer to those who wish to keep politics out of price discounts. “I imagine some of you are saying,” Okay, let’s not get into politics. “But we are in such a dire situation that deeply concerns me and so many others, so I had to say something.” DeNiro says he has the right to voice his opinion, and because he has a platform to speak to a large audience because of his fame, he “will use it whenever I see an abuse of flagrant power. ” the crowd cheered and some even gave the veteran actor another standing ovation.

DeNiro’s full speech can be viewed below.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTxGPL4BCjs [/ integrated]