Robert De Niro friendship talks with Martin Scorsese

The Irishman does a hell of a job of bringing together Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in a screenplay that has been nominated for 10 Oscars and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. The film, which was released on Netflix, portrays the drama of the crowd, where Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) continues to work for the crime family of Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci). Sheeran climbs through the ranks to become the best hitman who takes him to meet Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino) and the story twists and turns from there. De Niro is at the center of it all and he thinks the Irish director Martin Scorsese is a friend for life.

De Niro talked about Scorsese in this week’s issue of People magazine. “I consider myself very fortunate to have such a long relationship with him,” De Niro told People about the director who cast him for the first time in Mean Streets in 1973. “I can’t imagine my life without it. ”The two worked together on nine films, including Taxi Driver in 1976, The Audition in 2015, Guilty by Suspicion in 1991, Raging Bull in the 1980s, Casting By in 2012, The King of Comedy in 1982, Mean Rues and Shark Tale from 2004. The Irishman is the ninth episode in which the duo appeared together.

“Making this film (The Irishman) was so special for all of us, no matter what happened,” said De Niro. “Welcoming is the icing on the cake.” In addition, De Niro also spoke of the qualities he admires at Scorsese. “Marty is very sensitive to people and actors. He takes what the actors give him and uses it, ”he says. “He is aware and knowledgeable about things and likes to read stuff. Directors need to be well balanced in many aspects of life. He’s really great. “

.