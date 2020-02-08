Robert Conrad of ‘The Wild Wild West’ died at the age of 84

Actor Robert Conrad, best known for the television program “The Wild Wild West”, died on Saturday at the age of 84, according to his family spokesman Jeff Ballard.

Conrad died of heart failure in Malibu, California, a little less than a month before his 85th birthday, Ballard said.

“He lived a wonderfully long life and while the family is saddened by his death, he will live in their hearts forever,” said Ballard.

Conrad went from milkman to Hollywood star

Conrad was born in Chicago on March 1, 1935, Ballard said.

He worked as a milkman while pursuing a career as a nightclub singer before packing his things in 1958 and moving to Los Angeles. He was quickly signed on by Warner Bros. Pictures and starred in numerous television shows and films. He recorded several albums before he was cast as series regular Tom Lopaka in the ABC detective series “Hawaiian Eye”.

Conrad appeared on many television shows in the 1960s before starring in the CBS western crime series “The Wild Wild West,” Ballard said.

Conrad played James T. West, a secret service agent during President Ulysses Grant’s tenure. West and agent colleague Artemis Gordon, played by actor Ross Martin, sometimes solved crimes using technology that didn’t exist in the 19th century and gave the series a kind of science fiction atmosphere.

Conrad told the television academy in 2006 that he had performed his own stunts on the show.

Conrad later starred in two other series: “The D.A.” and “Assignment: Vienna” in the 1970s. He also played in the war drama “Black Sheep Squadron” in which he played Maj. Greg “Pappy” Boyington. He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and won the People’s Choice Award for his role in “Black Sheep Squadron,” Ballard said.

Conrad also served as the national spokesman for Eveready batteries, where his slogan “I dare you” became popular.

Conrad gave back to his community

Conrad supports many organizations that help those in need, Ballard said.

He has been a long-time supporter of the Wounded Warriors Project, Paralyzed Veterans of America, the United States Marine Corps, and the Jimmie Heuga Endowment, which provides support for people with multiple sclerosis. He was also a supporter of amateur boxing, Ballard said.

Conrad also received the Distinguished Service Award in Broadcasting and was inducted into the Stuntman’s Hall of Fame.

A small private service is pending for March 1st.

Conrad is survived by his eight children and 18 grandchildren from two different marriages.