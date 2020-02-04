Robbie Keane “blown out” Edgar Davids in training after joining Tottenham, Jamie O’Hara claims

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has revealed how Robbie Keane “fired up” Dutch teammate Edgar Davids during a bust-up of the training field.

The 33-year-old current player-manager of Billericay Town spent six years in the first team of Spurs after completing his academy, with his 34 league games that coincided with Keane’s two stints on White Hart Lane.

The pair were both on Spurs when Davids arrived from Inter Milan in 2005 in what was largely seen as a coup for the North London side, with six league titles over his spells with Ajax and Juventus, but his first experiences with Keane showed little respect for his reputation.

O’Hara remembers how David’s attempted to assert his authority in the dressing room upon his arrival, which did not go so well with the international Keane of the Republic of Ireland.

“I’ll tell you who talked a little about him – Robbie Keane,” O’Hara said on Talksport. “I remember a story with him and Edgar Davids and I hope he doesn’t mind if I say this.

“We were on training and Edgar Davids was from Inter Milan and he thought he was the knees of the bee. He thought he was the man and the captain and so on, but everyone realized that Robbie Keane was the captain in Tottenham on that moment.

“I remember he gave it to Keano during training and they had a barney, and I think he was trying to go to Robbie Keane and say something – and Keano just fanned him, bosom!

“He just went, bang – one blow. Away.

“Then David just picked himself up and ran away – and that was it. He came in the next day, like “morning, Robbie …”

“He knew – nobody fiddled with Keano. He had that Irish something about him that if he would change he would immediately turn you off. “

