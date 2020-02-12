Roanoke Veterinary Service celebrates moving to a new building

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The city’s only emergency veterinarian, Roanoke Veterinary Service, hosted an open house on Tuesday to celebrate his move to Peters Creek Road.

The group had been on Frontage Road but said their old building had become too small to meet their needs: the ability to treat hundreds of animals every month.

The EVS intends to open Wednesday night, but said it will keep the public informed on social media.

It hosted the open house to give the public an insight into the new building and to meet some of its more than 40 employees.

“We are very excited to serve our community,” said CEO Maureen Noftsinger. “In this way, we can use our special gifts to serve our community, and that is what it is so important to all of us to serve the animals and people who love them.”

The open house also included raffles, gifts, food and demonstrations as part of the big kick-off.