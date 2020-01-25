Roanoke Valley SPCA to reopen

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 / 9:33 PM EST / Updated: Jan 24, 2020 / 9:34 PM EST

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – The Roanoke Valley SPCA was closed for more than a month to make critical repairs to the foundations. The repairs were essential for safety, functionality and to maintain functionality.

Three dogs and thirteen cats are currently in foster care while the work on the establishment is almost finished.

The repairs were made possible through a grant received from the Roanoke Women’s Foundation, as well as various other supporters in the community.

Today, a Facebook post said:

This morning, we collected the keys to the refuge. Our repaired floors look great and with the help of Servpro Industries, LLC, we are now starting the long process of cleaning concrete dust from the foundation repair that is everywhere and in our duct system. We are about to reopen.

Roanoke Valley SPCA Facebook post

Here is the response from Denise Hayes, CEO of Roanoke Valley SPCA, to the planned reopening of the organization:

If things stay on time, we will move our furniture on the 30th, then all the kennels will be reinstalled on February 5, and so the animals will start coming back, see the vet, that sort of thing. If everything stays on track, we are about to reopen on February 10.

Denise Hayes, CEO of Roanoke Valley SPCA

