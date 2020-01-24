Roanoke Valley SPCA staff complete fearless shelter training

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – Staff at a humane animal organization based in Roanoke have received training to make an animal’s stay in its shelter less frightening.

According to a statement from the SPCA, Roanoke Valley SPCA staff have completed the Fear Free Shelter program, which teaches pet owners the emotional needs of pets and best practices for reducing stress, fear and anxiety. by rescue animals.

The confinement and ignorance of a shelter can cause anxiety and discomfort in animals and, depending on the length of their stay, can have negative effects on their physical and emotional health, depending on the animal animal organization.

According to the SPCA, the greater the impact, the less the animal is likely to be adopted.

“Our staff recognize this challenge and want to make sure that we do everything we can to make our pets as comfortable as possible when they are with us,” said Jennifer McFarling, DVM, Medical Director of the SPCA .

All staff completed the training while their main facility was shut down for major repair work, according to the SPCA.

