Roanoke traffic planners seek public opinion on area congestion

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR News) – Traffic planners in the Roanoke area are looking for commentary on congestion.

The Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization, RVTPO, is seeking feedback with a new survey to try to understand where people are experiencing delays and why.

They want to use this data to plan and prioritize future traffic projects to reduce congestion.

When you talk about traffic to Roanoke, it depends on who you ask.

Allen Melton is from Wytheville and has only been driving to Roanoke for about a year.

“For me, it’s a little crazy. I’m just not used to a big city, it’s like the biggest place I’ve been to, ”said Melton.

Chris Smith has lived in Roanoke for approximately 20 years.

“It’s not that bad. I’m from northern New York. So it’s much better than up there,” said Smith.

It may not be as bad as in other cities, but many people have to sit in traffic on the roads of Roanoke.

“There is certainly some congestion, maybe not as busy as some of the larger cities, but we live in Cave Spring, so sometimes 419 will be a little congested during the hours of travel,” said Chip Baggett who leads on these routes for about 7 hours. years.

Due to the size of the area, RVTPO must have a congestion management process.

“It’s good for us because although we don’t have severe congestion right now, we have it and as the economy improves if we just do the things we always do, we’re going to have more traffic congestion, “said Transportation Planner Rachel Ruhlen.

They are asking people to take this survey where you can drag and drop a pin onto a map wherever you have experienced traffic backups and explain what you were doing and how long it lasted.

“The reason we ask this question is that when you run into traffic jams, you’re part of the clutter. And so that will help us understand some of the causes of traffic congestion. What are people trying to do when they start to be part of the traffic congestion, “said Ruhlen.

The planning organization has access to real-time information from GPS data on the appearance of traffic on the roads. So they’ve already identified some issues, but they want to see if user experiences match the data.

“We are also soliciting public participation to somehow confirm it further. And to give the public a chance to say, yes, it is my experience or maybe it is my experience, but I really think it is also a very big problem. And maybe we can deepen that. “

A process that pilots like Nathan Jones appreciate.

“I think it’s a good idea so that we don’t end up like big cities like Atlanta and Richmond and all those other big cities that have to deal with traffic and stuff on their big ring roads,” said Jones.

The investigation will be open until February 14. Click here for more information.

