Roanoke Task Force to reduce recommendations to review gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR News) – The Roanoke Gun Violence Task Force is preparing for a meeting to help implement its recommendations.

After many meetings, public hearings, and community contributions, the task force will make recommendations to church leaders who they hope can help implement them.

The task force was originally set up in June 2019 to identify the causes of an increase in crime. In return, they made recommendations to address these issues. They already made some suggestions in November.

On Monday, they reviewed the recommendations they are making to reduce gun violence and were looking for potential community partners to help them.

Vice Mayor Joe Cobb says the task force has ideas on how to reduce gun violence, but they can’t put them into practice on their own.

“The best way to do this is to involve as many people from the city as possible who are interested in this work and are passionate about it,” said Vice Mayor Cobb.

On Monday evening, they thought long and hard about which community organizations they could work with to implement their recommendations.

“Where their work overlaps with our recommendations and how we can then work together to address some of the gaps that may exist,” said Cobb.

They even had special guests at a Monday meeting from some of the potential organizations that could help. Like the Meta Piece team, which is about promoting peace and reducing violence.

“I think we can learn about de-escalation skills and active nonviolence and spread the word about peacebuilding. It’s not the same as reducing gun violence, it’s two different things, but they have a lot in common, ”said Roanoke Hub coordinator Stephen Niamke.

This is a perspective the Vice Mayor says to help them achieve their goal.

“Because you can hear the work they do directly. And you have a new appreciation for these practices that you are already practicing, ”said Cobb.

The stakeholder meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 24th.

LATEST CONTRIBUTION:

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.