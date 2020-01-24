Roanoke Police Honor Five Officers For Community Service

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 / 6:02 p.m. EST / Updated: Jan 24, 2020 / 6:02 p.m. EST

(Photos: courtesy Roanoke Police Service)

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – Five members of the Roanoke Police Service were recognized Thursday in recognition of their commitment to the community.

Although they have worked on different cases, the department says that Constable B. Foster, Constable B. McKee and Sergeant. J. Hicks received congratulatory letters for stopping a home burglary, resolving a series of burglaries, and participating in a traffic stop which led to drug charges and the recovery of a firearm.

According to the Roanoke Police Department’s Facebook post, Constable C. Madera received a merit award for “ helping people injured in a major disturbance. ”

Finally, the department says that Detective Mr. Minnix received a letter of congratulations after resolving a series of burglaries that spanned several jurisdictions.

