Roanoke police donate school supplies and toiletries to the Goodwill Halftime Show

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 11:08 PM EST

/ Updated: February 11, 2020 / 11:08 p.m. EST

(Photo: Courtesy of the Roanoke Police Department)

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – The Roanoke community partnered with local law enforcement agencies on Tuesday to collect school and hygiene items for Sunday’s second annual Goodwill Halftime Show.

On Tuesday, February 11th, the Roanoke Police Department posted a thank you on Facebook to community members for their support in donating and organizing relief supplies to help children in the Roanoke region. Local Verizon dealers donated the backpacks, Albemarle Dental Associates donated the toothbrushes, and many more donated in their own way on Tuesday, the department said.

In the words of the Roanoke Police Department: “The children can stock up on school and hygiene items and end the school year with everything they need!”

Department members made donations to the YouthHQ @ Goodwill Center – a youth and youth center in the Roanoke area – before they are brought to the halftime show later in the week.

The second annual halftime show will be hosted by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and Aetna Better Health of Virginia from 12:00 to 16:00. on Sunday, February 16 in the exhibition hall of the Berglund Center. The event is free for local youth and their families, and includes food, tees, music, vendors, and more. The proceeds of the event will go to the YouthHQ @ Goodwill Center.

Children are encouraged to bring their own backpacks to the Berglund Center on Sunday to fill them with enough free school supplies and toiletries that last all year round.

LAST STORIES:

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.