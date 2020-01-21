Roanoke group organizes panel to help African Americans create positive workplace legacy

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 / 11:10 PM EST / Updated: Jan 20, 2020 / 11:31 PM EST

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR News) – Leaders in the Roanoke community held a special panel on Monday called black faces in white places. It was about helping African Americans create a positive legacy in the workplace.

It was set up by a community organization called The Bell Effect in partnership with the Grandin Theater Foundation.

President and CEO of The Bell Effect, Ryan Bell started the event with an opening speech on what the experience could be for an African American in the workplace.

He then opened up to the panel to discuss their experiences and offer advice and strategies for navigating the workplace as a person of color. The panelists shared their experiences as people facing black people in white places and they hope to help others feel more comfortable in places where they can be in the minority.

Growing up in Roanoke, Bell says he didn’t come often to the Grandin Theater.

“The only time we came here was if we had a match against PH We came here for that, but other than that we didn’t really visit the area and that was largely due to what ‘We have been told over time,’ said Bell.

He says it is a place where blacks have not felt comfortable or welcomed in the past.

The executive director of the theater foundation, Ian Fortier, said that working to solve this problem and make the theater a community cultural center.

“It is important for us not to be one-dimensional in entertainment and film projection, but also to organize events that have important conversations about things that are relevant in our community, especially relationships and community development “said Fortier.

Fortier says it is their goal to have more inclusion and they work with Ryan who is now a member of the board of directors.

“We are both approaching the same subject in different directions, which is useful because this is how you build bridges in your community,” said Fortier.

Bell wants this program to help show minorities that all places in Roanoke are for everyone.

“My hope with this particular program, and with the Grandin Theater’s mission to become a community cultural center, is to begin to fill these gaps, to begin to bring together people from all walks of life, from all ethnicities, from all different and all regions of Roanoke, “said Bell.

Roanoke native Vincent Pierson was on the panel to talk about his experience and his time as an advocate for the inclusion of diversity.

“So it’s great that this event is taking place on this side of the city. I think if we can bring more of our community and see and feel welcome here, it can plant a seed for a lot of good things, ”said Pierson.

“Just to bring my own experiences and what I’ve seen throughout my career. But also, advice on things I would have done differently. So, for all the young people in the audience, when I was 15 , 20 or 25 years old sitting in your seat, I wanted to know what I would have liked then. ”

Everyone knew that people like Eboni Harrington were grateful.

“It not only puts on our radar what is going on around us, but it also addresses trauma or things we may have gone through or are going through, and to discover possible solutions or ways to deal with it or work, “Harrington told me.

Bell says this is their first of these Roanoke community conversations and they hope to have one once a quarter.

