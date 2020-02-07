Roanoke group brings awareness to end violence against women through dance

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Community members want to raise awareness of violence against women through a massive dance performance at Valley View Mall on Saturday, February 8th.

The event is part of One Billion Rising, a global initiative to end violence against women through public demonstrations.

Since 2012, women around the world have organized events in February “to take action based on the statistics that one in three women on the planet are beaten or raped during their lifetime,” the organization’s website said.

In the United States, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, “every third woman and fourth man has experienced some form of physical violence from an intimate partner”.

Those interested in participating in the dance are invited to appear at 12 noon. in the common room in the mall near J.C. Penney to learn the movements. The dance will be part of the program that starts at 1pm. A survivor of the violence will speak at the event.

The Roanoke Valley League of Women Voters will host a table at the event to help voters update their registration information.

