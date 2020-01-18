Roanoke Fire & EMS responds to a vehicle in a residence

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – Shortly before 7:00 p.m. this evening, Roanoke City fire and EMS teams responded to block 1200 of Melrose Avenue NW for a car in a home.

When the units arrived, they discovered that the vehicle had caught fire.

The house has been damaged and is being assessed for safety reasons.

Three people were taken to hospital, two with fatal injuries and one with serious injuries.

