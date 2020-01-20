Roanoke Fire-EMS and Red Cross respond to MLK’s call to help others

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – Roanoke Fire-EMS Department answered a question from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – “What are you doing for others?”

The ministry, in partnership with the American Red Cross, surveyed the southeast areas of Roanoke to install smoke alarms and remind the community of the importance of fire safety.

According to the ministry’s Facebook page, they installed more than 70 smoke detectors in 33 homes, affecting more than 70 residents.

