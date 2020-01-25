Roanoke College's Olin gallery hosts an exhibition of epic proportions

SALEM, Virginia (WFXR) – The “Origins of Dragons” exhibit is now open at the Olin Gallery of Roanoke College.

The exhibition examines natural phenomena and traditions of dragons across cultures.

The organized collection is a visual research catalog. At the entrance, there will be many mediums, including installation, 3D printing, sculpture and fossil evidence.

All of this came together thanks to the collaboration of many contributors.

Researchers and educators, Drs. Dorothy Belle Poli and Lisa Stoneman present scientific, anthropological and literary evidence in a creative and consistent manner.

Local artist Kyra Hinton contributes colorful, fun-looking artwork, while Jennifer Buckingham creates a highlight of the exhibit, a model dragon 37 feet long and over 10 feet high.

The dragon is a breathtaking creation with meticulous details.

This is what Samantha Meyer, specialist in art history and art, inspires her about the exhibition that will meet.

The size of the dragon and how huge this project was, it shows me that you can do whatever you want.

Samantha Meyer, assistant coordinator of the Olin gallery

The exhibition will continue until March 22. For more details, click here.

.