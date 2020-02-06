Roanoke City, County fired schools due to flood conditions

Several schools have announced early layoffs due to the weather. School closures can be found on our Closings page here at WFXRtv.com.

UPDATE 10:35 AM: The Roanoke City Schools have also announced early release. The primary schools close at 12 p.m., the middle and upper grades at 1 p.m.

We watched the weather closely all morning. Based on the latest forecast, the district will dismiss primary schools this afternoon (February 6th, 20). Middle and high schools are released at 1 p.m. All extracurricular activities will be canceled! pic.twitter.com/dIgbiZx3uM

– Roanoke City Schools (@RoanokeSchools) February 6, 2020

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Schools in Roanoke County are being closed early due to flooding conditions, the school district said on a Facebook post.

The primary schools in Roanoke County are closed around lunchtime. Secondary schools are released at 1 p.m.

The post continued that all activities and events after school are also canceled.

