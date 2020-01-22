Roanoke City Council Votes To Ban Smoking In Certain Parts Of Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – At the Roanoke city council meeting on Tuesday evening, a vote was taken to ban outdoor smoking in parts of Elmwood Park.

The new ordinance restricts smoking in areas outside of the food retail area as well as in the lower seating area.

People who break the ban would face a $ 25 fine.

The order takes effect immediately.

In addition, at the meeting, city council voted a public / private partnership with Big Lick Hospitality, LLC.

Under the agreement, Big Lick would build a hotel on Church Avenue, SE.

The City would be responsible for the construction of a 500-space parking lot to accompany the new hotel.

In addition, city council also approved a proposal to sell part of a parking lot to the Roanoke Higher Education Authority.

This space would eventually be used as a place in honor of local civil rights activist Oliver White Hill.

