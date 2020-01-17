Roanoke area census office to hold open house and seek 20,000 jobs

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – Roanoke officials are stepping up their recruiting efforts to make sure everyone is counted in the 2020 census.

The national survey is carried out every 10 years.

The Constitution of the United States imposes a number of people residing in the states and territories of the United States, including people of all ages, races, ethnic groups, citizens and non-citizens.

So why are we doing the census? Officials say the results are more important, thank you, you think.

“To shape your future! Census data are used to allocate federal funds to local communities. Once we know how many people are in an area, this is how the funding is distributed – for hospitals, schools, roads and other vital programs, “says Guilia Goletti, area director at Philadelphia Regional Census Center.

Courtesy: Roanoke County VA

Approximately $ 675 billion in federal funding is distributed to communities each year. Each person not counted represents a loss of $ 2,000 in federal funding for a community.

The census also determines the number of seats for each state in the House of Representatives. States also use the totals to redraw their legislative and school districts.

According to the US Census Bureau, the goal of the 2020 census is to count everyone once, only once, and in the right place. Roanoke City and Roanoke County officials hope to achieve this goal.

Mayor Sherman Lea and leaders of the 2020 census will host an open house and a recruitment drive at the Roanoke area census office.

“We are recruiting all over southwest Virginia for different types of positions. We have tons of enumerator positions, supervisory positions, the other levels going up. We also have very competitive rates of pay. There are pay rates that vary by county, so it depends on where someone lives and where we hire, ”says Goletti.

She adds that they expect to hire most people in the next month.

As with the 2020 census, households will begin receiving postcards in most cases from March 12. Your responses are kept anonymous, and for the first time, you can respond by phone, mail or online.

“The most important thing is that you can respond online. In 2010, you couldn’t, so this is supposed to make it a little more accessible to people so you can just go online without having to mail it back or pick up the phone, ”says Goletti.

The open day will take place on Friday, January 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Roanoke Area Census Bureau, located at 220 Church Ave SW Roanoke, Virginia. All residents of Roanoke are invited to attend.

To apply for a position with the U.S. Census Bureau, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.