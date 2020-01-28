Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike said on Tuesday that there should be no circumstances that would lead Nigeria to a one-party state.

Wike explained that all political parties had to exist for Nigerians to explore all the alternatives.

Speaking when he welcomed the new leadership of KAGOTE, an elite socio-cultural organization for Ogoni ethnicity at Government House Port Harcourt, Wike

said being a member of different political parties should not deprive Nigeria of the much needed development.

He said: “The party is a vehicle for a political position. When you arrive at this destination, you descend and work on development. It should not prevent us from seeking the development of our communities, whatever our political affiliations.

“We will not support any one-party state under any circumstances. Although people belong to different political parties, we must work together for development. No law stipulates that everyone must belong to only one political party. “

Wike urged KAGOTE to work to ensure peace in the Ogoni communities in order to create an environment conducive to peace.

“We must work for peace in the Ogoni communities. The situation of insecurity in certain communities affects development.

“I urge you to use your good offices to guarantee peace in Ogoniland. We must not allow criminals to speak on behalf of the communities, ”he said.