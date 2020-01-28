Riverdale's next musical is Hedwig and the Angry Inch

From the people who brought you Carrie and Heathers, comes Riverdale’s next musical episode: Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Yes, you read that right. After the previous musical debacles, Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) revives the Riverdale High variety show. But then Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith) prohibits him from performing a musical song by Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the Riverdale children gather against the client and each perform a song from the musical. Each performance represents the inner struggles of the characters. Find a forbidden show in the midst of all the drama.

“Musical episodes have become an annual tradition on Riverdale, but this year we wanted to try something different,” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Maker and executive producer of Riverdale, said in a statement. “When we heard that Stephen Trask was a Riverdale fan, we thought – is there a way to do Hedwig and still have it match the stories we tell? “

“During a deep dive, we came up with a cool way to use classic songs such as” Wicked Little Town “and” Midnight Radio “that make perfect sense and are simply amazing and iconic. And bonus, Hedwig is literally Cole’s favorite musical!” Aguirre-Sacasa continued.

John Cameron Mitchell directed and starred in the 2001 film version based on the stage musical of Mitchell and Trask. Neil Patrick Harris played in the first Broadway production of the musical in 2014. Andrew Rannells, Michael C. HallMitchell, Darren Criss and Taye Diggs all played in the Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. It closed in 2015.

View teaser art for Riverdale production here.

Riverdale’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch episode will be broadcast on Wednesday 8 April at 8 p.m. on the CW.

