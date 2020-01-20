Riva Arora from Uri to Talhy Reshi from Hamid - VOTE NOW for your favorite children's artist!

Koimoi 2019 audience poll: Among the excellent leading performances this year, the films also had some of the small packages that brought a big surprise. From Uri: The Surgical Strike, we’ve seen some of the award-winning performances of child actors.

Let’s look at the Best Child Artist nominations for the past year:

Riva Arora (The Surgical Strike)

She was purely excellent at this Vicky Kaushal starrer. Not only innocence, but also on the scene of war cries, left all her tears with her eyes. He is definitely a star in production.

Mir Mohammed Mehroos (notebook)

The real heroes of the film were children. Their track was surprisingly interesting when they immediately joined. Everyone is great, but Mir Mohammed Mehroos (Imran) has a maximum mileage. His self-confidence, supported by the humorous line he got, will cause the audience to fall.

Talha Reshi Hamid

When Hamid played a leading role, Talha Reshi was a mirror of what reflected the situation in his homeland of Kashmir. For a child who thinks 786 (the holy number in Islam) is God’s phone number and tries to contact him, Hamid is an innocent soul trapped in riots that tear her away from people. Talha plays the character with the belief that you can’t imagine that he came from an almost 7-year-old child. Talha will certainly win our hearts and get on this list.

Mohammad Samad Chhichhore

Mohammad Samad, the guy who played Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the film, did a commendable job of solving the role of a child trying to commit suicide. He was very good at emotional sequences and shared good chemistry with Sushant.

