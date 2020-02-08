Before the 2020 Assembly elections on February 8, 2020, actor Riteish Deshmukh and rapper Raftaar urged fans on Friday to choose the right candidate “based on work history alone.”

Riteish, son of the late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh, tweeted: “Delhi, it’s almost time to vote, to choose the right candidate that is good for you, your city, your state … according to work history alone … Make sure of choosing your vote and leading India, as the Capital should do. #JaiHind. “

Delhi 2020 Assembly Elections: Riteish Deshmukh and Raftaar urge citizens to cast their votes for a better future

Raftaar, which has 1.5 million followers, also turned to Twitter. “Be sure to vote. Delhi, it’s almost time to vote, choose the right candidate based on your work history alone. Be sure to cast your vote and lead India, as the Capital should do. Kaam Dekhein, vote Dein. Shukriya, ”he wrote.

“TVF Tripling” actor Amol Parashar also has words of encouragement for voters. “Let’s go out and vote tomorrow, Delhi,” he said.

Meanwhile, the percentage of women who dispute the surveys this year will be the highest in the 2020 Assembly surveys. With more than 11%, this is the first time the percentage reaches double digits. Of the total 672 candidates in dispute, 79 are women.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!