Rita Dominic reveals she was hospitalized

Nigerian veteran actress Rita Dominic, in a recent article on social media, revealed that she had recently been hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.

However, she said that everything was fine now.

READ ALSO: “I am fully obligated to hand over peacefully and quietly to my successor in 2023” – Buhari discloses

The 44-year-old actress grabbed her Instagram handle to share the information and also added that she has since recovered.

She was supposed to be part of the panel on Friday at the Creative Africa Exchange Conference, to be held in Kigali, and has promised to join the event soon.

READ ALSO: Nkechi Blessing Blast Fans who claim she is too old for her boyfriend (+ screenshot)

His message reads;

“Has been hospitalized but fine now. See you soon in Kigali for #CAX # CAX2020 #CreativeAfricaExchange @caxafrica, “

See this post on Instagram

Has been hospitalized but fine now. See you soon in Kigali for #CAX # CAX2020 #CreativeAfricaExchange @caxafrica

A post shared by Rita Dominic (@ritadominic) on January 17, 2020 at 6:44 am PST

Source: www.ghgossip.com

Facebook Comments