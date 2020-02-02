Rishi Kapoor hospitalized again. It’s a relapse, says friend

Rishi Kapoor who returned to India in September 2019 after a 9-month treatment for cancer in the U.S. UU. (Http://www.masala.com/rishi-kapoor-on-being-abroad-for-9-months-for-chemotherapy -i-really-miss-home-289376.html), seems to have suffered a relapse. We are shocked and saddened to report that this excellent actor and one of the most popular figures in the entertainment industry, has been hospitalized in Delhi, apparently with a relapse.

A source very close to the family reveals: “Chintuji had to attend a family function in Delhi when he suddenly had to be hospitalized. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor. Upon learning of his father’s health problem, Rishi’s son, Ranbir, also flew to Delhi. “

While waiting for more news about the relapse of health, anxious family and friends have begun to ask if it is “worse.” Sadly it seems to be.

In October 2018, Rishi Kapoor fell seriously ill. As his medical treatment progressed in New York, Rishi took the reverse of health with great courage, unwilling to let the disease depress him or defeat him. He didn’t want anyone, except his wife Neetu, to be with him during the treatment. But Ranbir insisted on being there. And when he insisted, Alia too. Both took time off from filming Karan Johar Bramhastra’s production to be in New York.

Rishi’s older sister, Ritu Nanda, bravely fought the disease for nine years before succumbing to it last month. Rishi Kapoor has always been a fighter. He will emerge a winner again.

