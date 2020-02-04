“Rise Of Skywalker” helps Disney to exceed market expectations for revenues

The income for The Rise Of Skywalker and Frozen 2 have helped Walt Disney Company to exceed market expectations for revenues announced today.

Nurtured by the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2 blockbusters, each surpassing $ 1 billion worldwide, Walt Disney’s quarterly results exceeded Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, causing shares of the $ 262 billion entertainment conglomerate to rise slightly in trade after hours.

Disney reported Tuesday that it earned $ 1.53 per share in the first fiscal quarter, while analysts expected it to post $ 1.43. Sales were $ 20.9 billion, while analysts expected $ 21.1 billion.

Among Disney’s operating segments, the film studio had sales of $ 3.76 billion in the quarter, an increase of more than 100 percent on an annual basis.

When asked if Disney’s film studio could repeat the amazing $ 11 billion dollar revenue from the global box office last year, Iger said, “2020 will not be the same as 2019 for the studio, but we still expect a very strong year.”